Arrest Made in Hollywood Fatal Stabbing of Homeless Man Beloved by His Community

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in Hollywood who was beloved by his community.

Daryl Hanson was found dead in the 7500 block of Sunset Boulevard during the early morning hours of Oct. 11, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 48-year-old man was apparently attacked in an alleyway behind Sierra Bonita Avenue and ran to the street to call for help. Someone saw him collapse and called 911. He eventually died at the scene.

Spencer Doland, 34, was arrested Monday in connection with the incident, Cmdr. Cory Palka tweeted.

Investigators believe the the victim and suspect were involved in a dispute before Doland chased Hanson and allegedly stabbed him in the back.

Doland was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

People who live in the area described Hanson as well-known and well-liked in the community.

A message to our community about last weeks homicide in Hollywood.

