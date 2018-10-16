Woman’s Body Found Inside Santa Ana Motel Room; Police Detain Man in Fresno

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homicide detectives traveled to Fresno on Tuesday to interview a man who was detained after a woman's body was found inside a motel room in Santa Ana, police said.

The body was found inside a room at the Sunshine Village Motel, located at 1427 E. First Street, around 6 a.m. Police were called by a Fresno law enforcement agency to do a safety check on the person who was staying there, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

"They called us and said in the area of First and Grand, you need to check a room #11 at a motel," Bertagna said.

Fresno authorities gathered the information about the Santa Ana motel room after CHP officers interviewed a man they found inside a disabled vehicle along a road in Tulare County.

After obtaining a search warrant on Tuesday afternoon, investigators went into the motel room to process the scene and interview potential witnesses.

Police said the motel room was not registered to the victim.

A woman who has lived at the motel for several weeks with her husband told KTLA they did not hear or see anything suspicious.

Police did not say if the man, who was being detained in the Tulare area, was a suspect.

No other information was available.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

