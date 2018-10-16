× Democrats Out-Fundraising California Republicans by Millions in Most Competitive House Races

The latest campaign finance reports show a yawning gulf between Democrats and Republicans as the seemingly boundless energy on the left translates to a torrent of campaign cash three weeks before the midterm election.

In the top seven most competitive House races here, Democratic candidates raised a staggering $21.6 million over the last three months ending Sept. 30. By comparison, Republicans running for those seats took in just $4.2 million in aggregate.

Republican candidates also had smaller cash reserves, with an average of about $652,000 at the end of the quarter. Their Democratic opponents, all of them first-time candidates for office, had more than $1.2 million in the bank, on average — nearly double their competitors.

In an already challenging year for Republicans, the lack of resources could be crippling for their efforts to hold the House, which would almost certainly require wins in several California districts.

