First West Nile Virus Death Confirmed in Orange County

Orange County health officials on Monday confirmed the county’s first death of the year linked to West Nile virus.

The patient was described as an “elderly’” Tustin woman who died of West Nile infection complications, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Health officials said the death should serve as a reminder to residents to take steps to clear their properties of standing water that can attract disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Symptoms of West Nile virus can include fever, headache, body aches, fatigue, swollen lymph glands or a skin rash. People with more serious neuroinvasive diseases can suffer severe headaches, neck stiffness, confusion, muscle weakness or vision loss, and they should seek medical care immediately.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.