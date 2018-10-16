Fullerton Police Searching for Vehicle of Interest in Fatal Shooting

Police in Fullerton are looking for a red Dodge Ram pickup truck that was seen leaving the area where a fatal shooting happened last week, officials said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Oct. 7 around 9:16 a.m. in the area of Ford and West avenues, and located a man who had been shot in the upper body, police said in a news release.

Officers tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at a local trauma center shortly after the shooting.

Detectives said the red truck was seen leaving the area around the time the fatal shooting took place.

The vehicle of interest was described as a red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, with 4 doors and a matching red camper shell.

Police said it is unclear if the vehicle and its occupants were involved in the shooting, but detectives are trying to identify and locate the owner as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the Dodge Ram are asked to call Fullerton Police Det. G. Johnson at 714-738-6759.