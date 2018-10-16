Hair and Makeup Must-Haves With The Glam App Founder Joey Maalouf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One man “Glam Squad” and founder of the The Glam APP JOEY MAALOUF joined us live with hair and makeup essentials. When women want to look their best, they turn to Joey. Celebrities including Jessica Alba, Molly Sims, Rachel Zoe and Diane Von Furstenberg trust Joey for his exquisite vision. In 2015, he launched ​The Glam App​; the beauty on-demand service which delivers glam experts to your front door.

For more info on Joey, you can follow him on Instagram. For more info on the Glam App, download the app or click here.