Hernandez Apologizes After Criticizing Quiet Dodgers Fans

Enrique Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 15, 2018. (Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

Dodgers infielder Enrique Hernandez has apologized after complaining “the fans had no energy” during Los Angeles’ Game 3 loss in the NL Championship Series.

Hernandez tweeted a statement Tuesday claiming his comments were taken out of context. He says he was “really frustrated” following a 4-0 loss to the Brewers on Monday at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles trails the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Hernandez says that “last night felt off” and “was just a weird day overall.” He says the Dodgers’ play in Game 1 was “unacceptable” and the Brewers “put us against the wall early and never looked back!”

He added he thinks Dodgers fans “are the best fans in baseball” and promised to “give you guys tons of reason to cheer” in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

