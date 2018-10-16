× Hernandez Apologizes After Criticizing Quiet Dodgers Fans

Dodgers infielder Enrique Hernandez has apologized after complaining “the fans had no energy” during Los Angeles’ Game 3 loss in the NL Championship Series.

Hernandez tweeted a statement Tuesday claiming his comments were taken out of context. He says he was “really frustrated” following a 4-0 loss to the Brewers on Monday at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles trails the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Hernandez says that “last night felt off” and “was just a weird day overall.” He says the Dodgers’ play in Game 1 was “unacceptable” and the Brewers “put us against the wall early and never looked back!”

He added he thinks Dodgers fans “are the best fans in baseball” and promised to “give you guys tons of reason to cheer” in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

By now you’ve probably seen my comments about last night’s game. The truth is, I suffer from ED. I think a lot of us suffer from it from time to time. So tonight, let’s all bring it. We can conquer Energy Deficiency together. — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) October 16, 2018

34.073851 -118.239958