John Cox Tours L.A.’s Skid Row, Gavin Newsom Makes Stop in Venice as Final Vote in California Governor’s Race Approaches

After months of criticizing his opponent for his record on homelessness as mayor of San Francisco, Republican John Cox took his campaign for governor to Los Angeles’ skid row on Tuesday, where he promised to provide more housing and services for Californians in need.

As he toured the downtown neighborhood, home to a large homeless population, Cox likened the area to a "third-world country.”

“It is absolutely not compassionate to let people live on this street,” Cox told reporters. “This is 21st century California. This is not Bangladesh.”

The Rancho Santa Fe businessman, who said he had driven through the neighborhood before, visited skid row with a group of Los Angeles police officers.

