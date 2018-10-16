LAPD Releases Video of Burglar at Upscale Hollywood Hills Home Amid Increase in Area Break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators on Tuesday released video of a suspect traipsing through a home in western area of the Hollywood Hills in hopes that the public can help identify the man.

The break-in occurred two weeks ago, on Oct. 3, amid an increase in residential burglaries in the area, Los Angeles police said in a news release.

The man was dressed in a blue bucket and sunglasses when he entered the property on the 1600 block of Woods Drive around 3 p.m.

He parked the BMW convertible he was driving in front of the victim's home, then entered the residence by using a crowbar to pry open a sliding glass door, officials said.

The man allegedly took jewelry and watches from the home before fleeing in the car.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned Latino or white man. Surveillance video shows him clothed in mostly black, other than a blue sweatshirt and the hat.

The BMW he was driving was possibly a 2007 model in a gray or silver color with a blue convertible top, officials said. It also had paper plates.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Patrick Aluotto at 213-972-2929. Anonymous tips may be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.