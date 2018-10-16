× Man Accused of Assaulting Deputy With Car During 43-Mile Chase from Chino Hills to Redlands

A man rammed a police car with his vehicle while leading deputies on a pursuit from Chino Hills to Redlands over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Randy Slajer, 59, of Redlands was ultimately booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, evading police and violating probation in two separate counties following the chase that began just before midnight on Sunday, the Chino Hills Police Department said in a written statement.

The encounter began when a deputy tried to pull him over for having expired registration and fake registration tags in the area of Los Serrano Country Club Drive and Torrey Pines Drive, police said.

The fleeing driver led deputies on a 43-mile, 45-minute chase along both surface streets and the 91 Freeway.

After the first of two unsuccessful PIT maneuvers, “Slajer rammed the rear of a sheriff’s patrol unit, resulting in moderate damage,” the statement said.

Slajer ultimately pulled over in a residential driveway and surrendered, authorities said. Deputies then learned he is on probation for intoxicated driving in both San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

Several people were seen recording video during the chase, officials said. Investigators asked anyone with footage to contact Chino Hills police at 909-364-2000.

Bail was set at $135,000 pending Slajer’s initial court appearance, scheduled Wednesday, San Bernardino County booking records show.