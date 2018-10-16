Police ID Man Found Fatally Stabbed in Anaheim Parking Lot; Killer Being Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man found in an Anaheim parking lot early Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. at a strip mall in the 2900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Arriving officers found a man down suffering from at least one stab wound, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

He was later identified as 39-year-old Anaheim resident Raymond Tovar.

It was unclear if Tovar had been stabbed at the location or ended up in the parking lot after being stabbed elsewhere.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in the area at the time of the incident said she heard a lot of screaming.

Investigators are trying to locate any witnesses or surveillance video that could lead them to a suspect.

It was unclear if the victim and his killer knew each other or if this was a random attack. Authorities have not determined a motive.

“We have not had any other incidents like this in the area, so it is probably an isolated incident … it is still under investigation,” Wyatt said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact authorities at 1-855-847-6227.