Man Shot Dead in L.A.'s Harvard Heights Neighborhood; Detectives Searching for Leads

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects after a man was fatally shot in Harvard Heights, Los Angeles police said Tuesday.

The victim was found after officials responded to reports of two shots fired near the corner of 21st Street and Manhattan Place around 11:30 p.m. Monday, L.A. Police Lt. John Radtke told KTLA.

Bystanders led the responding officers to a man down on the sidewalk, Radtke said.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound and was unresponsive. Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene, the lieutenant said.

The victim’s name is not being released, pending the notification of his next of kin, LAPD said in a news release.

Radtke said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Witnesses reported seeing a light-colored vehicle, possibly a sedan, leaving the area northbound on Manhattan Place after the shots rang out.

Authorities are unsure what led up to the shooting, but Radtke said the victim appeared to be on foot.

“There’s no vehicle that we know to be involved with the victim,” he told KTLA.

Radtke asked anyone who may have been in the area or seen something awry to contact police.

“We need help from the community on this case,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD’s West Bureau homicide detectives at 213-382-9470. Anonymous tips may be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.