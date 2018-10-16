Mary Bono Resigns as Head of USA Gymnastics After Less Than a Week on the Job

Former Rep. Mary Bono Mack speaks onstage at the 23rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards presented by Ketel One and Wells Fargo held at Westin Bonaventure Hotel on April 21, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Former U.S. Rep. Mary Bono abruptly resigned from USA Gymnastics on Tuesday, less than a week after being named interim president and chief executive of the embattled organization.

Bono had come under immediate fire from two-time Olympian Aly Raisman and others concerned that she had worked for a law firm that reportedly helped the organization, gymnastics’ national governing body, in a cover-up of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

USA Gymnastics denied that allegation.

Further criticism came from another Olympian, Simone Biles, who pointed to a social media post in which Bono took a picture of herself blacking out the Nike logo on her golf shoes in response to quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s advertisement for the shoe company.

