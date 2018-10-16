× Mary Bono Resigns as Head of USA Gymnastics After Less Than a Week on the Job

Former U.S. Rep. Mary Bono abruptly resigned from USA Gymnastics on Tuesday, less than a week after being named interim president and chief executive of the embattled organization.

Bono had come under immediate fire from two-time Olympian Aly Raisman and others concerned that she had worked for a law firm that reportedly helped the organization, gymnastics’ national governing body, in a cover-up of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

USA Gymnastics denied that allegation.

Further criticism came from another Olympian, Simone Biles, who pointed to a social media post in which Bono took a picture of herself blacking out the Nike logo on her golf shoes in response to quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s advertisement for the shoe company.

