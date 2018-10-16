Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $667 Million, Largest Ever in Game’s History

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The winning numbers of the largest Mega Millions drawing in the game's history have been announced.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 69, 45, 61, 3, 49, and the Mega Ball was 9.

No winners have been announced yet, but there isn't one in California, the state's lottery officials said.

California didn’t sell the Mega Millions jackpot but we did sell a 5 or 6 winner in San Francisco. We are still waiting to see if they were jackpot winners in other states. — California Lottery (@calottery) October 17, 2018

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $667 million Tuesday morning, making it the largest grand prize in the game's history hours before the next drawing, according to its website. If taken as a cash lump sum, the payout would be $380 million.

It smashed the previous record, a $656 million jackpot that was split three ways in 2012.

The prize is also now the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Even before it rose, the Mega Millions jackpot -- at a whopping $654 million when the day began -- was still among the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history.

“It’s so exciting for our players, and all of us, to see the Mega Millions jackpot getting so close to an all-time record level,” Gordon Medenica, the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, stated in a news release on Saturday.

He anticipated the possibility that the grand prize would increase again before the next drawing.

"With a little luck, we may still break that record by Tuesday," said Medenica, who is also the director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

At $667 million, someone holding a lone winning ticket would have the option of taking a cash payout of $380 million, according to the game's website.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since July 24, when a San Jose office pool of 11-co-workers matched all six numbers to split a $543 million prize.

Mega Millions isn't the only large lottery prize up for grabs this week; the Powerball jackpot grew to a cool $345 million, meaning the two prizes together total more than $1 billion.

Still, even the combined total wouldn't break the record U.S. lottery prize. That distinction goes to the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016 that was shared by three winners, including a Chino Hills couple.

The Mega Millions drawing takes place at 8 p.m. Tuesday, while Powerball's draw is slated for 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Tickets for the Mega Millions drawing must be purchased at 7:45 p.m. In California, they can be bought at any of the participating 23,000 retailers in the state.