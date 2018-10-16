20-Month-Old Mississippi Girl Found Dead in Oven Was Stabbed, Burned: Sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: This story contains disturbing content and reader discretion is advised.

Mississippi officials are investigating after a dead girl was found in an oven.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says police were called Monday night to a home in Shaw. There, a 20-month-old girl was found dead in an oven.

Strain says officials are still investigating the girl's cause of death, as well as when the girl may have died. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams tells WTVA-TV the girl had been stabbed, placed in the oven and then baked.

Williams says the girl's grandmother is being held in the death but that charges hadn't been filed as of Tuesday morning, WTVA reported. The station did not name the woman.

Shaw, with 2,000 residents, is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Jackson in Mississippi's Delta region.