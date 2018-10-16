× Netflix Buys Prime Billboard Space Along Sunset Strip in West Hollywood

Netflix is once again crashing the party to the chagrin of Hollywood studios, but this time in an old-school way — by acquiring billboards along the Sunset Strip.

The digital streaming Goliath has quietly bought up prime billboard space along the mile-and-a-half-long section of Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood that is among the most coveted advertising properties in the country.

Along this winding stretch filled with tourists, the major studios and networks have historically promoted their latest titles with massive outdoor ads that tower over the street’s upscale shops and restaurants.

Netflix in recent months has purchased at least 18 billboard faces from Regency Outdoor Advertising, in a deal estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars, according to ad industry insiders. The billboards, which are concentrated around Sunset Plaza and the Chateau Marmont, are already Netflix-branded, but some still carry ads for other studios and advertisers because of previous agreements with Regency.

Red the full story on LATimes.com.