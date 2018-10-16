Redlands Crossing Guard Killed in Hit-And-Run While Riding Motor Scooter

Police are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a Redlands elementary school crossing guard as he rode his motorized scooter about a mile away from the campus early Tuesday.

Leonard Gilberto Ortiz, 48, of Redlands died following the 6:30 a.m. collision at Orange Street and Colton Avenue, the Redlands Police Department said in a written statement.

He was a well-liked crossing guard at Lugonia Elementary School, according to the Redlands Daily Facts.

Ortiz was riding a moped-style scooter east on Colton Avenue when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV at the intersection with Orange Street, police said. The SUV sped off without stopping to help.

“The vehicle then entered the westbound 10 Freeway,” the police statement said.

Paramedics rushed Ortiz to Loma Linda University Medical Center, but he could not be saved, officials said.

Further descriptions of the SUV that struck him and the driver were not available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Redlands police at 909-798-7681, ext. 1.

