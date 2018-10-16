The News Director’s Office: Dean Richards, WGN-TV Entertainment Reporter/Film Critic

Dean Richards is an entertainment reporter and film critic for WGN-TV in Chicago. In a new episode of the The News Director’s Office, Dean joins Jason and Bobby to talk about a number of topics including KTLA’s influence on WGN’s broadcast style, what makes a great Chicago pizza, and shares the inside story on his notorious interview with Mel Gibson.
“If I don’t feel a little queasy, we’re not doing our job. ”
– Jennifer Lyons, WGN News Director
