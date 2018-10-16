Woman Shot After Leaving Hollywood Bar Shares Story, Pleads for Gunman’s Capture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman who was shot in the street in Hollywood last week upon leaving a bar is speaking out about the incident as authorities continue to search for the gunman.

Christina Robalo says she still has a long road to recovery despite undergoing a week of hospital treatment and two surgeries for gunshot wounds in both her legs following the Oct. 9 incident.

Investigators had initially said Robalo and the gunman knew each other, but she says that's not the case, and she was randomly accosted.

According to Robalo, she and male friend had just walked out of St. Felix, at 1602 N. Cahuenga Blvd., when a strange man approached her companion around 2:30 a.m.

"The guy came up to him, said, 'You know I can kill you,' " Robalo said. "Out of the blue. That's why we think the guy was probably on drugs, or on something."

She said when she questioned the man about his combative approach, which apparently angered him even further, and he immediately opened fire.

"The guy kept trying to be aggressive toward him and I just went up to him like, 'What's going on? Why are you doing this? We don't know you,' " she said. "And he automatically pulled out a gun and starts shooting."

Robalo said she and her friend ran down the block and back into the bar in an attempt to evade the bullets.

"As I was running, I could just hear the shots," she said. "Seven times, pop-pop-pop. I ran inside the bar, and I didn't even know I was hit."

But once stationary, she realized she had been struck in both legs and went into shock.

"I started crying, I started screaming," she said. "Out of pain, out of anger."

Robalo said a bullet went through her left leg and fractured toes on her right foot. Even after treatment, she won't be able to walk for at least six weeks.

Now, she just hopes to help catch the gunman and "let him know that you cannot just affect someone's life like that."

Although police describe the shooter as a Hispanic man, Robalo believes he was black and in his 20s. Both say he was around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

According to Robalo, he fled in a 1996 black Honda Accura or Accord.

Investigators believe the gunman was with at least two other men.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

