× 41-Year-Old Convicted Sex Offender Found Guilty of Kidnapping 2 Women in Pasadena

A jury found a convicted sex offender guilty of kidnapping and attempting to sexually assault two women in Pasadena, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said on April 30, 2016, Anthony Seth McDaniel, 41, offered the two women a ride and convinced them to get into his truck. He then tried to sexually assault both of them.

McDaniel was wearing an ankle monitor, for a previous sexual assault conviction, when he encountered the two women, according to the DA’s office.

Authorities believe McDaniel was trying to take the two women back to his home in Compton, but they both managed to get away.

Trial evidence showed one of the women jumped out of McDaniel’s truck while he was on the onramp of the eastbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena.

The second woman escaped after causing a traffic collision on the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, prosecutors said.

McDaniel is facing life in state prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 5.