L.A. City Council Works to Pass Street Vending Rules Before New State Law Takes Effect in January

Nearly five years after Los Angeles politicians called for the city to legalize selling food and goods on its sidewalks, the City Council is hustling to pass rules before a new law goes into effect across California.

L.A. has already eliminated criminal charges for vending amid fears that they could jeopardize immigrant sellers and put them at risk of being deported, though vendors can still be cited and fined.

Earlier this year, the City Council backed proposed rules that would regulate where and how vendors can do business, asking city lawyers to draft an ordinance for their approval.

But council members have yet to approve a new ordinance that would allow sidewalk sellers to get permits and do business legally.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.