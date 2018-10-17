Executive Chef Xavier Salomon Previews Montage Los Cabos New Restaurant Menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Xavier Salomon joined anchors Lu Parker and Mark Mester on the set of the KTLA News at 11a to share information on the Montage Los Cabos new restaurant menu.

Baja Nicoise Salad with Local Yellow fin Tuna Confit Tatemada Vinaigrette:

Ingredients: (serves four people)

- 2 large Yukon gold potatoes

- 1 Persian cucumber

- 1 box of mixed Heirloom baby tomatoes

- 12 each black Nicoise olives

- Haricot verts

- 2 nopales cactus paddles

- 8 white anchovies

- 4 quail eggs

- Little gem lettuce

- Micro basil

- Edible flowers for garnish

- 1 lbs of yellow fin tuna loin

- Extra virgin olive oil

- Rosemary and thyme

- Black pepper

- Fleur de sel

Cooking Steps:

- Cook the potato in water with the skin on.

- Cut in rectangles (1.5 X 3) Season with mustard vinaigrette.

- Cook the quail eggs to hard boil and peel

- Blanch the Haricot vert

- Cook the nopales in water

- Cut the tuna in large rectangles. About 2.5 x 4

- Cook slowly in olive oil with crushed garlic cloves, thyme and rosemary at 140 until the tuna temperature reach 80 inside.

- Set the pot on a bed of ice and let the tuna cool in its oil.

- Remove from oil and set aside. When ready to serve, cut lengthwise and trim to mirror the potato rectangle.

Mustard Vinaigrette:

Ingredients:

- Grain mustard

- Olive oil

- Red wine vinegar

- Salt and pepper

Mix all ingredients together, season to taste

Tatemada Vinaigrette:

Ingredients:

- 3 Roma tomatoes

- 2 cloves garlic

- ½ onion

- 2 serrano chili

- Olive oil

- Balsamic vinegar

Roast all vegetables over fire until lightly burnt.

Mix all together in blender, add salt, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.

Plate presentation :

- Arrange the vegetables, lettuce leaves, herbs, eggs on the potato rectangle.

- Add tuna, face up, season with olive oil, fleur de sel and cracked pepper

- Add the tatemada vinaigrette and mustard vinaigrette