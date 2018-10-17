Frank Buckley Interviews: Victoria Arlen, ESPN Personality/Paralympic Gold Medalist

Victoria Arlen is an on-air personality at ESPN, a gold and silver medalist from the London Paralympics, and a survivor who was in a vegetative state for nearly four years as a child “locked” in her own body unable to speak, move, eat or communicate with the people around her.

During this podcast, Victoria reveals what it was like as she emerged from the vegetative state and was eventually able to communicate to family members that she was conscious and aware of her surroundings despite being unable to move. She also discusses her long road to recovery, her faith and family, her triumph at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, and her zest for life.

