Man Charged in Stabbing Death of Homeless Man Who Was Known in Hollywood Neighborhood

A 34-year-old man was charged with murder in the death of a homeless man found stabbed in a Hollywood alley, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Spencer Jay Doland, of Los Angeles, is accused of attacking 48-year-old Daryl Hanson before dawn last Thursday, Oct. 11, after the victim had exchanged words with the defendant’s girlfriend, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Doland’s girlfriend had been sitting in a car parked outside a liquor store at the time, and by the time he returned to the vehicle, Hanson was gone, according to the DA’s office.

But Doland allegedly tracked him to a back alley in the 7500 block of Sunset Boulevard, where he’s accused of fatally stabbing him.

Investigators have said Hanson was stabbed in the back. A bystander saw the victim collapse and called 911, but he died at the scene.

Local residents previously told KTLA he was a familiar fixture in their community, often spotted cleaning up the area of the street where he spent most his time.

In addition to one count of murder, Doland faces a special allegation that he personally used a knife in the killing.

The defendant was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, but the hearing was continued to Oct. 31, officials said.

He could face up to 26 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, the DA’s office said.

Inmate records show he was being held on $2 million bail, but prosecutors said they were requesting it be set at $2.02 million.

L.A. police are continuing to investigate the case.