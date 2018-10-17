O.C. Surgeon Charged With Sexually Assaulting 5 Additional Victims; Girlfriend Accused of 3 More Assaults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Orange County surgeon has been charged with sexually assaulting five additional women, while his girlfriend is charged in connection with three more assaults, officials announced Wednesday.

The pair, Grant William Robicheaux, 38, and Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, of Newport Beach, pleaded not guilty to their numerous charges, including two they were previously facing.

Robicheaux now faces three counts of kidnapping with intent to commit a sexual offense; four counts of rape by use of drugs; two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual offense; forcible rape; oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance; four counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale and two counts of possession of an assault weapon.

Riley, meanwhile, now faces three counts of of kidnapping with intent to commit a sexual offense; three counts of rape by use of drugs; two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual offense; oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance and four counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale, according to the the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

“We believe if the defendants met the victims in a public place, drugged them while in that public place, and relocated them back to their home after their victims were rendered incapable of consent, with the intent to sexually assault their prey – that’s kidnapping,” Orange County DA Tony Rackauckas said in a news release Wednesday.

The DA had previously said the couple used their charm and good looks to lure women and make them feel comfortable. Robicheaux and Riley met the two victims they are charged with assaulting at a bar and restaurant in Newport Beach, but investigators believe Robicheaux also contacted women through dating apps.

After entering a courthouse in Newport Beach flanked by an attorney and a bodyguard, the couple pleaded not guilty to all the charges. They are being held on $1 million bail.

They had previously denied the allegations.

Orange County District Attorney officials said they have received more than 50 credible leads about potential victims, and more than a dozen women and one man have come forward with allegations against the couple.

Robicheaux, an orthopedic surgeon, appeared on the Bravo reality TV show “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male" and was named “Orange County’s Most Eligible Bachelor” by Orange Coast Magazine in 2013.

He faces 82 years to life in prison if convicted as charged, while Riley would face 63 years to life in prison.