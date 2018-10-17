Public’s Help Sought in Locating 19-Year-Old Inmate Who Escaped From Malibu Sheriff’s Station

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old inmate worker who escaped from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu/Lost Hills station.

Edis Gonzales-Lopez was last seen on Tuesday around 5:28 p.m. climbing over the wall of the sheriff’s station where he was a station inmate worker, officials said in a news release.

Gonzales-Lopez is described as Hispanic, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt and pants when he escaped.

He is known to frequent the Pacoima area.

Gonzales-Lopez was arrested on Sept. 17 by the Los Angeles Police Department for burglary.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LASD Major Crimes Bureau-Metro Detail at 562-946-7893.