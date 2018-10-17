Surveillance Video Shows Armed Robber Hold Up South L.A Winchell’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An armed robber who held up a Winchell’s in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles was recorded on surveillance video early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. at the doughnut shop located in the 1900 block of East Florence Avenue.

Video shows a man in a yellow vest and black hoodie entering the shop and looking around.

At one point, his face is uncovered while he apparently waits for a clerk to approach the register.

An employee said he was making doughnuts when he noticed the man in the shop and went to the counter.

The robber then pulled up a surgical-type mask to cover his face and got something out of his waistband.

“He pulled out a gun … I opened the register and gave him the money,” the employee said after the robbery.

The robber then left the store with the tray of cash.

The employee was not injured but was shaken by the incident.

“It was pretty scary. It was my second time being robbed,” he said.