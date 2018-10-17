Iconic Singer Chaka Khan Named 2019 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

She's already every woman, but legendary singer/songwriter Chaka Khan can now add a new title to her repertoire: the 2019 Tournament of Roses grand marshal.

The honor was bestowed upon the 10-time Grammy award-winner at the Tournament House Front Lawn in Pasadena during a formal announcement on Wednesday morning.

"I'm so honored. This is something so new and different for me," she gushed.

Khan also expressed some trepidation over her new role, noting that fear for her serves as somewhat of a motivating factor.

"I'm a little bit scared, I gotta tell you the truth. But fear is -- for me -- has always been a good thing. If I'm scared of something, if something frightens me a wee bit, I'm all about it," she said.

Khan added she already has some ideas for what she wants to on the big day, though nothing has been decided yet.

"That's my biggest angst is ... what I'm going to do," she said with a chuckle.

Khan added, "At any rate, we’re going to have fun."

Born in Chicago, the the 65-year-old singer's career has spanned five decades, beginning with the band Rufus and then as a solo artist. The multi-platinum recording artist's hits -- both band and solo -- include "I'm Every Woman," "I Fee For You," "Tell Me Something Good" and "Ain't Nobody."

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan is among the nominees for the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In addition to her acclaimed singing career, Khan appeared on Broadway a decade, playing the role of Sofia in "The Color Purple."

She is also a philanthropist with her own Los Angeles-based foundation. The Chaka Khan Foundation serves local at-risk children -- including the underprivileged and those with health issues such as autism -- and help them achieve their goals through education, inspiration and empowerment.

Khan will appear in the 130th Rose Parade and also participate in the pre-game festivities at the 105th Rose Bowl, both on Jan. 1.

The parade's theme this year is "The Melody of Life."