8 Women Allege Being Sexually Harassed While Working at Luxury Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eight women are alleging they were sexually harassed while working at a luxury resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, a union group announced Thursday.

Those women came forward a year after TIME magazine named Sandra Pezqueda, who worked as a dishwasher for Terranea Resort, as person of the year along with other "Silence Breakers" who galvanized the #MeToo movement.

Pezqueda had filed a lawsuit that resort management ended her employment after complaining about being harassed by an employee. That worker allegedly tried to kiss her while at work and asked her to be his lover.

The suit was eventually settled.

In Thursday's news conference, Pezqueda praised the "courage" of her former colleagues in disclosing their experience.

Jasmin Sanchez, who's among the eight additional women who came forward and alleged being sexually harassed while working for Terranea, accused a supervisor of sending her offensive text messages. Human Resources also brushed off her concern, Sanchez alleged.

A spokesperson for the women said Pezqueda helped put forth a proposal that would require panic buttons for hotel employees, but that Terranea was moving to block the measure.

Meanwhile, the company contested the accusations.

"Terranea vehemently denies the allegations being leveled against it by former employees and one current employee that have recently been reported," the company said in a statement. "Terranea has a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment of any kind. We do not comment on pending litigation.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video