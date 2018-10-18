× At Town Hall in Venice, Garcetti Faces Anger Over Homeless Shelter Plan

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Police Chief Michel Moore and Westside Councilman Mike Bonin knew what was coming when they appeared together Wednesday night at a town hall to defend a proposal to build a homeless shelter in Venice.

Boos and catcalls greeted them when they took the stage before a standing-room-only crowd in an elementary school auditorium.

After shushing the audience repeatedly in their opening remarks, and asking for respect that was sometimes granted, at others not, then fielding dozens of questions that devolved into angry rants, Garcetti and Bonin sat side-by-side on the steps at the foot of the stage and listened until after 10:30, when the last person who wanted their ear had left.

Aides to the mayor, who are accustomed to hustling him away from events to keep on schedule, said he had instructed them to stand back.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.