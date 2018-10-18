× Blaming Wildfires on California’s Forest Policy, Trump Threatens to Withhold Funds From State

Escalating his criticism of California’s fire management strategy, President Trump threatened Wednesday to withhold unspecified funding from the state.

The comments at a Cabinet meeting were vague on details — but they nonetheless sent federal forest managers across the state scrambling to figure out what the implications may be for their programs.

“I say to the governor, or whoever is going to be the governor of California, you better get your act together,” Trump said at the meeting. “We’re just not going to continue to pay the kind of money we’re paying because of fires that should never be to the extent.”

It is unclear what funding the president is suggesting he would withhold — whether for forest management or firefighting on federal land, aid and reimbursements to state agencies after fires, or something else entirely.

