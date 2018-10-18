Burger King’s Latest Halloween Creation Is ‘Clinically Proven to Induce Nightmares,’ Chain Says

The “Nightmare King” isn’t just a seasonal name thrown on Burger King’s latest burger.

The quarter-pound beef burger topped with chicken, cheese, bacon, onions, and mayo, on a green sesame seed bun, is “clinically proven to induce nightmares,” according to the burger chain, which said it conducted a clinical study to back the claim.

A new ad shows participants hooked up to sleep monitoring machines after eating the burger. Roughly 100 people were analyzed over 10 nights, according to the ad.

And, according to USA Today, the incidence of nightmares did increase over the normal rate — apparently due to various proteins.

“According to previous studies, 4 percent of the population experiences nightmares in any given night,” the study’s lead doctor said in a statement obtained by the national newspaper chain. “But, after eating the Nightmare King, the data obtained from the study indicated that the incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times.”

One participant said he saw an alien come up from the water and try to attack a boat he was on his dream.

Another participant recalled someone in her dream turned into the burger — and that person then turned in to snake.

The burger will be available for $6.39 from Oct. 22 through Nov. 1. (Burger King previously tried a black bun.)

