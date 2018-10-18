Author and founder of Lorna Jane Activewear Lorna Jane Clarkson joined us live with recipes from her new cookbook “Eat Good Food -Seriously Delicious Food That’s Actually Good for You.” Starting her activewear brand almost 30 years ago in Australia, Lorna is as passionate about sharing her love for and the benefits of healthy living and eating as the day she began. In Eat Good Food, Lorna shares over 150 of her favorite recipes as well as beauty hacks, meal plans as well as her tips and secrets to every day good health and vitality. For more info on Lorna and to purchase a copy of the book, you can go here or follow her on social media.
Delicious Food That’s Good for You With ‘Eat Good Food’ Author Lorna Jane Clarkson
