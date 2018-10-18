Deputy Critically Injured After Being Shot Outside Adelanto Apartment; 2 L.A. Men in Custody: Sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Thursday morning after being shot outside an apartment complex in Adelanto, and two men from Los Angeles are in custody, the sheriff said.

Deputy Robert Jahn was conducting a traffic stop about 1 a.m. in the 18100 block of Bellflower Street when gunshots were fired nearby, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Mark Bracco said.

Jahn and another deputy went to investigate where the shots were coming from when gunfire erupted again, and he was struck once outside of the Raintree Gardens apartment complex, according to authorities.

Other responding deputies were able to get Jahn out of the line of fire and to awaiting medical personnel; he was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and underwent surgery.

“According to the doctors, a round went through the abdomen and struck several organs and they treated and fixed those [to] the best of their ability," McMahon said.

The deputy's condition was only described as stable initially, but later updated to critical but stable by McMahon at a late morning news conference. He also clarified earlier information that Jahn had been shot multiple times, saying he was struck one.

Jahn was wearing a vest, but the bullet hit him either above or below it.

Following the shooting, a SWAT team was called to the complex, which authorities decided to evacuate. A firearm has since been recovered from the apartment, according to McMahon.

A spokesperson later confirmed they had multiple people in custody, including the suspected gunman.

McMahon identified them as two 26-year-old men from Los Angeles.

Investigators have not determined what prompted the shooting, but did say it was unrelated to the traffic stop. It also was not immediately clear whether the deputy was targeted.

“Not sure if this was some type of ambush," McMahon said, adding, "That will be determined during the investigation.”

The sheriff noted it was the third incident in the past two weeks where deputies were fired upon in the county.

"It's important to remember that we have a great deal of community support in the county of San Bernardino, but there are some dangerous people on the street, and our deputy sheriffs are out there every day doing their best to protect those that we're responsible for protecting," he said.