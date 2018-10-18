Detectives Seek Help in Search for Missing ‘At Risk’ Couple From Palmdale

Detectives are asking the public for help in their search for an “at risk” Palmdale couple that disappeared Tuesday.

Keith Davis, 87, and Pauline Laura Davis, 91, were last seen about 6 a.m. at their home in the 38000 block of Sage Tree Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a special bulletin issued Wednesday.

The two may have left in a maroon colored 2011 Ford Fusion, which was also missing from their home.

The Fusion has a California plate with license number 7LJU622.

Keith Davis, who suffers from dementia, stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Pauline Davis is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She is suffering from hearing and vision loss, according to the bulletin.

Family members are concerned for the couple’s well-being and are asking for help in locating them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau/Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.