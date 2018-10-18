× El Monte Man Arrested After DNA Evidence Links Him to Sexual Assault in Arcadia: Police

A 26-year-old El Monte man faces felony sexual assault charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in Arcadia last month, police said.

Robert Anthony Padilla was taken into custody by a Homeland Security Task Force in Silver City, New Mexico, according to an Arcadia Police Department news release.

His arrest came one day after detectives — with the help of a Pacific Southwest Regional U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force — conducted a search in Temple City, the release stated.

Investigators said they were able to identify Padilla as the suspect through DNA evidence that was recovered amid the investigation into the Sept. 8 incident, according to police.

On that night, investigators believe a woman was sexually assaulted while she was walking in the 2300 block of South Santa Anita Avenue, police said last month.

At the time, the department also released a sketch of someone wanted in connection with the assault; a lieutenant confirmed Padilla was the suspect being sought in that case.

He is being held at the Grant County Detention Center, where he is awaiting extradition on sexual assault charges, according to the release.

His bail has been set at $1.45 million.

Police are still investigating the case, and anyone with information is urged to call them at 626-574-5156. Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.