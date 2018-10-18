× Fire Weather Watches to Go Into Effect as More Santa Ana Winds Forecast in SoCal

Gusty, dry Santa Ana winds are expected to return to Southern California, but forecasters say they won’t be as strong as the damaging blasts that hit early this week.

The National Weather Service says fire weather watches will go into effect late Thursday night in some areas and more widely on Friday, remaining in effect through Saturday afternoon.

The service says it’s possible the watches could be elevated to red flag warnings.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video