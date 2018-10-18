Getting Sam Ready for Bike MS: Bay to Bay With BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

General Manager from from BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse Burbank Kevin Klasky joined us live with some sweet treats to energize Sam before his big bike ride this weekend. BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse has been a sponsor of the Bike MS Bay to Bay ride for over 20 years, pouring BJ’s beer and root beer for thousands of thirsty riders at the overnight party in Carlsbad. For the last several years they have brewed a special beer for Bike MS called Bay to Bay IPA. They donate a share of every pint sold to the National MS Society. BJ’s Root Beer is now available in bottles at take out at your local BJ’s. BJ’s has locations all over Southern California. For more info, you can click here.

Bike MS: Bay to Bay takes place this weekend Oct 20-21. The ride will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 20 in Irvine and conclude on Oct. 21 in San Diego. Bike MS is the largest fundraising bike series in the World. For more info including how you can donate, click here.