Great Pacific AirShow Returns to Huntington Beach
-
Vans U.S. Open of Surfing Kicks Off in Huntington Beach
-
Sea Lion, Rescued from Huntington Beach, Returns to Wild and Travels to Channel Islands
-
Car Crashes Into Huntington Beach Jack in the Box
-
Car Slams Into Huntington Beach Jack In The Box Restaurant
-
Man Fatally Shot, Woman in Custody Following Stolen Vehicle Pursuit in Huntington Beach
-
-
Olympian Reunited With Lost Ring in Huntington Beach, Meets Treasure Hunter Who Found It
-
Huntington Beach Reopens After Shark Bumps Into 14-Year-Old Boy: Fire Department
-
64-Year-Old Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Her 92-Year-Old Mother in Huntington Beach
-
Arson Investigation Underway After 5 Vehicles Burn Overnight in Huntington Beach
-
Huntington Beach Woman Charged with Killing Elderly Mother for Financial Gain
-
-
1 Dead Following Rollover Crash in Huntington Beach: Police
-
Man Detained After Bomb Scare in Huntington Beach Prompts Evacuation of City Hall; No Explosives Found: Police
-
O.C. Judge Rules California’s ‘Sanctuary State’ Law Does Not Apply to Huntington Beach, Other Charter Cities