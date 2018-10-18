× Homicide Detectives Investigating Woman’s Death in Palmdale

Homicide investigators responded to a residential area of Palmdale where a woman was found dead on Thursday, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 38500 block of 11th Street East, the Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies have not released information about the condition the woman’s body was found in, or why her death was deemed suspicious.

However, the Sheriff’s Department did say a man is suspected to have been involved, without providing further details.

Detectives were at the scene late Thursday afternoon, and no further details were immediately available.

Authorities have not said whether they believe this case could be tied to the Tuesday morning disappearance of a Palmdale couple described by sheriff’s officials as “at risk.”

Family members say they’re concerned for the well-being of Pauline Laura Davis, 91, and 87-year-old Keith Davis, and are seeking the public’s help in locating them.

The Davis’ home on the 38000 block of Sage Tree Street, where the couple was last seen, is about 3 miles east of the homicide scene.

Anyone with information about either case can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau/Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.