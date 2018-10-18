The Los Angeles-based Children of War Foundation is dedicated to diving into the most war-torn places on Earth to help rescue children swept up in the violence, and the organization is hosting an art auction this weekend to help further its mission. KTLA's Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Oct. 18, 2018.
L.A.-Based Nonprofit Hosts Art Auction to Raise Funds for Child Victims of War
