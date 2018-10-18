× La Jolla Elementary School Principal Apologizes After Email Warns Parents About Black Man at Starbucks

The principal of La Jolla Elementary School apologized this week for an email to parents that she says unintentionally perpetuated stereotypes about black people.

Last month, Principal Donna Tripi warned parents in an email about a man who had allegedly stared at and followed a parent’s daughter at a Starbucks. Tripi described the man in her email as “an African American male about 30 years old, about 6’1”-6’2”, dressed in all black and a hooded sweatshirt.”

The email went on to give parents security tips “to keep your children safe.”

“We’re all hoping it was an isolated incident,” the email concluded, “but reminders are always helpful.”

