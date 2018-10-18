Police Arrest Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 4 Women in Long Beach, 3 of Whom He Allegedly Met Online

A man suspected in at least four sexual assaults that occurred this year in Long Beach was arrested, and investigators released his booking photo Thursday in hopes that any potential additional victims will come forward.

Isaiah Elijah Andino, 26, allegedly met three of the victims online, and the fourth outside a liquor store in Inglewood before driving her to Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

In all four attacks, the women were threatened when a firearm, authorities said.

In the instances where he connected with the victim online, Andino arranged to meet up with them in a residential area of Long Beach, according to investigators.

He then allegedly got the women inside his vehicle and drove them to an alley, where he threatened them at gunpoint before sexually assaulting them, police said.

Then, Andino allegedly fled the location in his car, leaving the victim in the alley.

Officials said these incidents occurred:

• Oct. 16, near Third Street and Quincy Avenue

• July 22, near Fifth Street and Tremont Avenue

• July 5, near Third Street and Mira Mar Avenue

In the fourth alleged assault, which occurred Aug. 1, Andino is accused of forcing the victim into his vehicle at gunpoint after meeting her outside a liquor store near the corner of Manchester Boulevard and Inglewood Avenue.

He then drove the woman to an alley in Long Beach, where he sexually assaulted her and left her behind, authorities said.

The victim’s ages ranged from 18 to 22 years old, and not all of them were residents of Long Beach, officials said.

Detectives investigating the cases identified Andino as a suspect, and he was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Redondo Avenue and 11th Street.

He was being held without bail on suspicion of kidnapping and oral copulation by force or injury, police said.

The department planned to present the case to prosecutors on Friday.

Investigators believe Andino may have assaulted additional victims, and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Reports can be filed with police dispatch at 562-435-6711 or Sex Crimes Detective Darlene Wigmore at 562-570-7233. Anonymous tips may be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.