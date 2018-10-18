UCLA Police Attempt to Identify Suspect in Reported Sexual Assault at Frat Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

University of California, Los Angeles, police released photos Thursday of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at a fraternity party last week in hopes of finding him.

The victim told investigators she was at a party in the 600 block of Gayley Avenue sometime between midnight and 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 when a man sexually assaulted her.

The photos from police were taken by friends of the victim, who told her friends about the alleged assault that same night, officials said.

She said her friends snapped the man's picture just as he started to flee the party after the attack, heading northbound on Gayley Avenue, according to UCLA police.

The suspect was described as being of Persian or Indian descent, between 18 and 23 years old, and standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall.

The man had a medium build, black hair, brown eyes and a short beard. He was wearing a long-sleeve black T-shirt with a tuxedo print on the front and black pants.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to contact the UCLA Police Department at 310-825-9371. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can leave tips at 310-794-5824 and refer to report number 18-2077.

KTLA's Marissa Wenzke contributed to this report.