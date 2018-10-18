Police: Man With Special Needs Assaulted at In-N-Out Burger in Westminster; 1 Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Wednesday released video as they sought the public's help to locate an individual accused of assaulting a man with special needs at an In-N-Out Burger in Westminster last month.

The incident took place at the fast food restaurant, located at 6292 Westminster Blvd, on Sept. 17 around 7 p.m., the Westminster Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

"The victim, a special needs man, was punched multiple times because he was not moving quickly enough after placing his food order," the statement read. "Attacking vulnerable members of our community is not only cowardly, but it is despicable,"

Police released a photo of the sought individual, described as a white man in his 40s who is about 6-feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has "scruffy hair," and was wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored khaki shorts, according to the statement.

A day after releasing the photo, police also posted cellphone footage to the department's Facebook page showing a confrontation that followed the initial incident.

In the video -- filmed right outside the In-N-Out -- the alleged victim can be heard asking the other man why he called him names; at another point, he accused the man of hitting him.

Toward the end of the footage, that same man can also be heard hurling an insult at the victim.

Police said they released the video with the hope that it would lead them to identifying a suspect.

They also issued a warning: "If you are the suspect and you are watching this, come to WPD and turn yourself in--otherwise, we'll find you."

Anyone with information -- including those would like to provide a tip anonymously -- can call Cmdr. Knauerhaze at 714-548-3791.

Warning: Video contains graphic language, and viewer discretion is advised.