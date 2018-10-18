Police Seek Information on Deadly Stabbing in Riverside

Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a fatal stabbing in Riverside.

Officers were called to the parking lot next to El Amigo Market, in the 3100 block of Madison Street, in the Casa Blanca neighborhood of Riverside around 10:20 a.m. Monday.

A man was found dead near a homeless encampment. A preliminary investigation revealed he had been stabbed.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Rony Giovani Andres.

If you have information, please contact Detective Adrian Tillett at (951) 353-7105 or atillett@riversideca.gov, or Detective Karla Beler at (951) 353-7138 or kbeler@riversideca.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing incident number P18150195.