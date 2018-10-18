Police Seek Information on Hit-And-Run in Encino That Killed Mother of 2

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help providing information on an Oct. 13 hit-and-run crash that killed a mother of two. Authorities released images of a possible suspect vehicle in the hopes that witnesses would come forward.

Police plan to release surveillance footage of the crash at a news conference Thursday.

The crash happened on Oct. 13 around 11:50 p.m. when a pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Yana Lavrenteva, was crossing Ventura Boulevard, east of Louise Avenue, when she was hit by a vehicle heading east on Ventura. The victim was within a controlled, marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The vehicle is described as a possibly silver, 1996 to early 2000 model Toyota 4-Runner. The driver did not stop to help the victim.

Laverenteva’s friends told KTLA she was out at a restaurant in Encino with a group on Saturday when they decided to cross the street to get coffee. She stopped to take off her shoes, which were hurting her feet, when the crash happened.

Emergency personnel arrived and transported Lavrenteva to a local hospital in critical condition.

Her family said doctors declared her brain dead, and though she showed some signs of improvement on Monday, she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Olga Viter, one of the women who was with her, said the driver was speeding.

“It was no brakes before or after,” she said.

Along with her children, Lavrenteva is survived by her husband, Evgeny Lavrentev.

“She was a great mother; she was the best mother,” he said.

Police held a news conference Thursday to ask anyone with information to come forward, and to remind the public that the law requires drivers to stop after any kind of crash.

“What may have just been a tragic accident is now a criminal investigation where somebody is looking at going to prison,” Andrew Neiman with LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division said. “So again, as a reminder to everybody: please, do the right thing. Follow the law. Stop, exchange information, even if you don’t have a driver’s license or insurance. Believe me, that is far less painful than the criminal prosecution that you’ll face.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Valley Traffic Detective Lisset Fuentes at (818) 644-8021, or Detective Dan Menesez at (818) 644-8028. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Correction: An earlier version of this story described the victim in critical condition. This story has been updated to say that the victim died of her injuries.