Rancho Cucamonga Man Arrested on Suspicion of Possessing Child Porn

A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing pornography involving prepubescent children, according to Fontana police.

Tresbien Hunter, 32, was taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant at his home in the 7900 block of Day Creek Boulevard, police said.

Upon searching his home, authorities found digital storage devices which a preliminary forensic search determined to contain child porn, according to police.

Hunter is also accused of distributing the child porn online and has been booked into the Fontana Police Department and later transported to the West Valley Detention Center.

Detectives with the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led the investigation.