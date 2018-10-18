× O.C. Woman Was High When She Fatally Struck 81-Year-Old Man, DA Says in Announcing Manslaughter Charge

A woman who is accused of striking and killing an 81-year-old man while driving under the influence of marijuana is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Orange County officials said Thursday.

Aliza Giglio, 24, of Stanton was arrested on suspicion of vehicle manslaughter on Wednesday by Orange police, who have been investigating the crash since it occurredAug. 6, 2017, according to a Orange County District Attorney’s Office news release.

She is accused of being under the influence of marijuana while she was driving her sedan at about 8:20 a.m. on Santiago Canyon Road. As she approached an intersection, she failed to slow down or stop for the red light, the DA’s office said.

The victim, 81-year-old Clark Adams, was stopped at the light when Giglio’s car collided with the rear end of his vehicle, prosecutors alleged.

Giglio allegedly hit Adams’ vehicle with an impact that caused his vehicle to go across the intersection, according to prosecutors. The incident fatally injured Adams, who was pronounced dead at a hospital later that day.

Giglio displayed signs of intoxication, including dilated pupils and erratic behavior. Her blood test results showed “THC levels consistent with recently smoking marijuana,” prosecutors said in a news release.

The DA’s office did not disclose Giglio’s specific THC levels.

She was charged on Oct. 3 with one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Giglio will serve a maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison if convicted as charged.