Santa Monica Teacher Who Revealed Details About Trump Aide’s Childhood Returns to Classroom

A veteran teacher who was pulled from the classroom after she described the childhood oddities of Trump aide Stephen Miller has returned to her classroom at Franklin Elementary in Santa Monica.

Nikki Fiske, 72, had been placed on “home assignment” while school district officials determined whether she had violated rules against disclosing information about students.

Much has been said and written about how a liberal enclave could produce someone like Miller, 33, who is substantially credited with (and blamed for) some of President Trump’s most hard-line policies.

Fiske’s recollections, published in the Hollywood Reporter, centered on her memory of him as a third-grader in her class. She recalled a messy child who would spread glue on his arm, pull off the dried strips and eat them.

